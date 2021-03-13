Crowd shouts 'Shame on you' as London police break up a peaceful vigil for Sarah Everard

London (CNN) At first it all appeared calm.

As night fell on the part of South London where Sarah Everard took her final steps 10 days ago, the clouds parted for one last ray of sun.

At the Clapham bandstand, where thousands had begun to gather for a vigil supposedly canceled because of Covid, someone began beating a drum -- its predictable rhythm a reminder of the raft of casual misogyny the crowd said it had come to highlight.

People gather to pay their respects at a vigil on Clapham Common, where floral tributes have been placed for Sarah Everard on March 13, 2021 in London, England.

Couples clutched candles, flatmates held flowers; there were many men there as well as women and when the darkness fell, for a minute, they fell silent thinking of a 33-year-old Everard, whose only misfortune appears to have been being out on the streets alone after dark.

Everard was snatched from a busy road while walking home from a friend's house at around 9:30 p.m. on March 3 in this residential part of London.

