Millions are under winter storm advisories as blizzards and heavy rain move across the US

(CNN) Much of the country is gearing up for severe weather this weekend as late-season winter storms intensify.

A slow-moving system could produce the biggest snowfall in decades for the Eastern Rockies and Western Plains before it moves east -- and the Storm Prediction Center has issued a level three out of five severe weather threat.

Parts of Wyoming and Nebraska are under blizzard warnings while there are Winter Storm Warnings and Advisories in effect for other parts of the region, CNN meteorologist Tyler Mauldin said.

The system will bring heavy rains of around 4 inches across the Midwest over a 72-hour period before it slowly moves to the East Coast next week, bringing wet days with it.

And once it tapers off in the regions impacted by snow Monday, another system is poised to take its place and continue delivering winter weather, Mauldin said.

Parts of Colorado could get up to 4 feet of snow.

