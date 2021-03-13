Gunfire was exchanged during a Nashville traffic stop that left the driver killed and officer injured, video shows

(CNN) Gunfire exchanged during a traffic stop Friday between a Metro Nashville Police Department (MNPD) officer and a driver has resulted in the woman's death and the officer requiring surgery for his injuries, according to the department. Body camera and dashboard camera videos of the traffic stop were released by the MNPD later the same day.

The woman, 31-year-old Nika Nicole Holbert, drove away from the scene after the gunfire and died later from her wounds at a nearby hospital, according to the police.

The officer, MNPD Field Training Officer Josh Baker, was wearing a bulletproof vest during the traffic stop and is in stable condition after being shot once in the torso.

MNPD spokesperson Don Aaron said in a video statement that the car Holbert was driving was stopped because it was registered to a convicted felon with six warrants out for his arrest.

Baker, a 14-year veteran of the department, is seen in the dash cam video pulling over the vehicle in the parking lot of a Dollar General store. He can be heard telling dispatch his location and asking for another officer.

