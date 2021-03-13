Gunfire was exchanged during a Nashville traffic stop that left the driver killed and officer injured, video shows

(CNN)Gunfire exchanged during a traffic stop Friday between a Metro Nashville Police Department (MNPD) officer and a driver has resulted in the woman's death and the officer requiring surgery for his injuries, according to the department. Body camera and dashboard camera videos of the traffic stop were released by the MNPD later the same day.
The woman, 31-year-old Nika Nicole Holbert, drove away from the scene after the gunfire and died later from her wounds at a nearby hospital, according to the police.
The officer, MNPD Field Training Officer Josh Baker, was wearing a bulletproof vest during the traffic stop and is in stable condition after being shot once in the torso.
MNPD spokesperson Don Aaron said in a video statement that the car Holbert was driving was stopped because it was registered to a convicted felon with six warrants out for his arrest.
Baker, a 14-year veteran of the department, is seen in the dash cam video pulling over the vehicle in the parking lot of a Dollar General store. He can be heard telling dispatch his location and asking for another officer.
The body camera video shows that Holbert was complying with Baker's demands to get out of the vehicle and to step toward the back of the vehicle.
Baker asks Holbert to "stop going through" her purse, which she then hands to him, the video shows. During his search of her bag, Holbert is seen smoking and on the phone, speaking to someone she addresses as her mother.
"Her compliance changed after Officer Baker found what appeared to be marijuana and a powder substance in her bag, and attempted to detain her while waiting for backup officers," Aaron said Friday.
Baker then says in the body-cam footage, "Do me a favor and turn around," to which Holbert responds, "No, don't put me in handcuffs. I haven't done anything wrong."
Holbert is then seen on the body cam video running around the back of the car to the passenger side, holding her bag, before getting back into the driver's seat, the video shows.
The officer holds up a stun gun and commands Holbert to get down on the ground to which she responds by screaming, "No!" multiple times, the video shows.
Holbert then sits in the driver seat of the vehicle as the officer deploys the stun gun. Holbert appears to be shocked multiple times in the video.
The video then shows her appearing to grab something from inside the car in between shocks.
Baker commands Holbert to "put the gun down" and draws his gun before the two exchange gunfire, the body camera video shows. According to Aaron, Holbert shot Baker before he returned fire. The dashboard camera also shows the exchange from an additional angle. Multiple gunshots are heard in a span of two seconds.
After Baker falls down, Holbert is seen in the video driving the car away, leaving Baker wounded in the parking lot.
Holbert's car later ran off the roadway about a block away from the scene, Aaron said during the video release. MNPD officers rendered aid to Holbert at the scene before she was transported to a hospital where she died from her injuries, according to Aaron.
Officer Baker remains hospitalized in stable condition after undergoing surgery for his gunshot wound, which was located in his torso under his bulletproof vest, Aaron said, and the investigation is in its "early stages" and ongoing.