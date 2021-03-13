When your own family is racist toward you

(CNN) Growing up as a child of a White woman and a Black man in a small town in Maine, Victoria Anderson was constantly reminded she was different.

A close relative nicknamed her "jungle bunny," she said. Another relative once turned her framed photo so her face wasn't visible. And she wasn't allowed to play with some White cousins -- an insult that added to the discrimination she received from strangers.

"I heard from a relative in my house that she (my mother) never should have had me because you're supposed to stick with your own kind," says Anderson, now 46. "I was never taught how to take care of my hair, so it was always a mess."

Like virtually all people of color, these multiracial people have encountered racism in their lives. And, as Meghan Markle alleged in Sunday's explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey, prejudicial comments or attitudes can even come from the people closest to them -- their own families.

