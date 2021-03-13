(CNN) The green river wasn't supposed to flow for St. Patrick's Day in Chicago this year, but the city surprised its residents by carrying on the tradition unannounced.

"Happy St. Patrick's Day Weekend, Chicago! Although we didn't gather, we were able to honor long-standing tradition by dyeing the Chicago River green, thanks to the Chicago Journeymen Plumbers. If you're heading out today, make sure to mask up and watch your distance," Lightfoot said.

"Due to the continued public health concerns of COVID-19, the City of Chicago has announced it will not be issuing any permits for parades or large gatherings in the first quarter of 2021," parade organizers said in a statement at the beginning of February.

Parade officials have since created a virtual event to celebrate in order to keep everyone safe.