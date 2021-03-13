ISIS behind brutal attack in Salah al-Din province, Iraq military says

Baghdad, Iraq (CNN) ISIS militants were behind Thursday's brutal killings north of Baghdad where they shot dead eight people in three separate attacks, including six family members, according to an Iraqi military statement released Friday.

The attack took place in Albu-Dour's predominantly Sunni village in Salah al-Din province, about 84 miles north of the Iraqi capital. The area is under the control of Iraq's Shia led paramilitary forces also known as the Popular Mobilization Units (PMUs).

ISIS claimed responsibility for the attack in a statement released Friday. The group said several ISIS militants carried out three separate attacks, including one where they "raided a house" in a village north of Baghdad and shot and killed six family members.

They called some of those related to the people they killed "spies" who worked for the Popular Mobilization Units.

ISIS released photos of the raid, including images of some of the victims. Iraqi security officials confirmed to CNN that they were indeed the victims.

Read More