An American doctor went to India last year to care for protesting farmers. The conditions on the ground convinced him to stay

(CNN) When Dr. Swaiman Singh boarded a flight to India last December, he thought he would be there for a week, tops.

Back home in New Jersey, life for the 34-year-old was "literally perfect."

His career was taking off, with just a few months left in a three-year cardiology fellowship at Newark Beth Israel Medical Center and another prestigious opportunity lined up after that. He was a husband to a similarly ambitious wife and a father to a two-year-old daughter. He had the support of his parents and sister, who lived just a short car ride away.

Then, Singh got word that a close family friend from his ancestral village in Punjab, India -- someone like a grandfather to him -- had suffered a stroke at one of the sites in New Delhi where farmers had been protesting for months.

Singh figured he would get to the Indian capital of New Delhi, set up a clinic and pay some local doctors to staff it through a nonprofit he ran there. But once he arrived on the scene, he saw cases of heart attacks and cardiac arrest, of diarrhea and vomiting, of depression and fear.

