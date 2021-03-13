How my own experience with grief has informed how I'm approaching the pandemic

(CNN) It's been one year since Covid-19 was declared a pandemic. That's 365 days, give or take, since we've hugged our friends, visited our relatives, gone to the movies or traveled to a faraway place without worrying about the consequences. Twelve months since we last shook a colleague's hand, heard the roar of a crowd or left the house without needing a mask. A full orbit around the sun since we've been able to fully relax.

If the weight of all of those things is taking an extra toll on you lately, you're not alone.

You might be experiencing what psychologists call "the anniversary effect." As therapist and counselor Susan Harrington explains, our bodies and brains store painful memories that can be triggered by certain dates or seasons, such as the death date of a loved one, the annual reminder of a serious diagnosis, or, perhaps, the one-year anniversary of a pandemic.

I'm well familiar with the anniversary effect. I experience it each February, around the date of my husband's death. I feel it every September, as my once-happy wedding anniversary is steeped in sorrow. I face it again in November, on the day my dad died.

My response to these anniversaries changes with time. Sometimes I have trouble sleeping at night or focusing during the day. I become more irritable, more easily frustrated, more anxious. I might cry at seemingly random things. Other times, I'll feel inexplicably exhausted. Almost always, I wonder what's wrong with me. That is, until I remember the date.

