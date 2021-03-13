Actress protests naked at France's Oscars ceremony over Covid arts support

Paris (CNN) A French actress stripped naked at the country's prestigious César Awards to demand more support for the country's struggling arts industry, which has been hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic.

Actress Corinne Masiero, 57, took to the stage at France's equivalent of the Oscars wearing a fake donkey skin and a blood stained dress to present the award for the best costume, before undressing.

The actress had "no culture no future" written on her torso, and "give us our art back, Jean" on her back, in a direct address to French Prime Minister Jean Castex.

Cinemas and theaters have been closed since October 30, as announced two days earlier by French President Emmanuel Macron.

Protesters have this month occupied several large theaters across the country to demand "a reopening of cultural places, in compliance with health rules" according to a press release by students at the National Theater of Strasbourg.

