Here's how to fill out your March Madness bracket

(CNN) College basketball fans and purveyors of No. 2 pencils alike, it's time to rejoice.

The bracket is back.

On March 12, 2020, fans sat in a mostly empty Greensboro Coliseum in North Carolina. That day it was announced the NCAA tournament was canceled.

Where to play

So, the bracket is back, and Selection Sunday — the day on which the field of teams participating in the tournament is revealed — is nearly upon us. Now what?

First and foremost you'll need a home court for your entry — a place to submit your bracket once you've filled it out. What initially exploded onto the scene as an office pool, something shared among salesmen and shoved under and around cubicles, now comes into favor in an era which sees so many office doors closed and employees hunkered down at home.

But with tourney brackets going digital amid the advent of the internet, March Madness is now simply one more opportunity to work remotely.

All the usual sports suspects, from ESPN to CBS to Yahoo! , have free offerings for those looking to plug and play. And most sites do not place a limit on number of entries, meaning you can fill out multiple brackets, and enhance your chance of pulling in a big prize. Additionally these platforms all provide a space to host group pools, allowing friends, colleagues, and even that guy from accounting to compete against one another without ever having to step away from your WFH standing desk (or pull on a mask).

CNN, meanwhile, will once again run its own bracket competition, allowing fans and viewers the shot to compete against the network's news personalities. So if you think you can best Brianna Keilar, take down Jake Tapper, or dominate Don Lemon and Dana Bash, enter right here

Think you can beat Don Lemon? This was his bracket in 2015.

What exactly am I looking at?

Once you've picked the site, created a whimsical user name — quarantinequeen_21? Layups4Lockdown? — and chosen your password (one which you'll most likely forget in three days, forcing your chosen platform to email you a reset link), it's time to get busy on the actual bracket. This is where the aforementioned No. 2 pencil will come in handy.

The bracket racket: What have you gotten yourself into?

To the uninitiated, the bracket is 68-team traffic jam featuring, as hip-hop artist Canibus once said, "more lines than a African herd of zebras." But at it's core, it's nothing more than a large, single-elimination basketball tournament. Win and advance, lose and go home. The first team to win six games (seven for a "First Four" team, more on that later) is crowned National Champion.

When working your way through your bracke