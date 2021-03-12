Four people in Michigan are splitting the $1.05 billion Mega Millions lottery prize

(CNN) Four lucky people split the third-largest lottery prize in US history and the largest lottery prize ever in the state of Michigan, officials said Friday.

The names of the four people who won $1.05 billion Mega Millions jackpot in Michigan on January 22 have not been released.

Michigan Lottery officials said the four people belong to an Oakland County lottery club called The Wolverine FLL Club.

"A club member saw a sign that the jackpot was up to $1 billion and remembered that they hadn't bought their tickets yet, so they pulled into the Kroger," the club's representative and attorney, Kurt D. Panouses, said in a press release.

The group chose to receive the prize in a lump sum payment of $776 million, officials said. After taxes, the club will take home $557 million.

