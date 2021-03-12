A day in the life of this Los Angeles family shows the challenges of a year of distance learning

(CNN) Students in the Los Angeles Unified School District, the country's second-largest school district, have been attending digital-only classes for a year now. And for one Los Angeles family, remote learning has taken a toll, not the least of which may be their children's future.

But for the Corbin family in south Los Angeles, the return to school may be too late for at least one of their daughters, they said.

Michelle and Kevin Corbin have three children, two of them in school: 16-year-old sophomore Keilah and 6-year-old Carson, who is in kindergarten.

Kevin Corbin is an events photographer, but that work vanished during the pandemic. Now, he's working "frequently" for Postmates, a food-delivery company, he said. Michelle Corbin is the property manager for the apartment building they live in.

"In the beginning, it seemed OK with the kids being out of school. OK, yeah, well, let me take a leave of absence," Michelle Corbin said. "But I couldn't take a leave of absence because we still needed the income."

"We're winging it," Kevin Corbin said. "We're doing the best we can."

Keilah, left, and her little sister Carson attend classes online.

Michelle Corbin's office is in the apartment complex, and she's up in the apartment to check on the kids when she can, then back down to her office.

"I know I need to work to take care of my kids, but I can't allow work to have my kids suffer, so it's like a struggle," she said.

But with both parents working to make ends meet, Keilah is often left to help her little sister stay on track during online lessons, while she herself is trying to keep up with what her teacher is saying at the same time.

During classes one morning this week, not a minute went by without Carson interrupting Keilah to ask for help.

"It's a little complicated, because I'm not paying attention to school as much as I should be," Keilah said. "Because I will have to look at her and help her, or tell her to stop doing something, or to ask her teacher questions and stuff like that."

At one point, Carson was trying to follow along to the movements of a teacher and a song during a physical education class. Keilah, sitting next to her, is trying to concentrate on her class.

Then there are the usual technical problems, like the internet failing, and sometimes teachers don't respond to her questions outside of class, Keilah and her mother said.

Keilah's grades are suffering, and it's to the point that her parents are worried she won't make it to college.

Michelle and Kevin met in college, and for this Black couple, education is a key to success for their and other Black children.

"I'm praying, I'm just praying that she graduates from high school, and that's sad to feel that way, to not see college in the future, based off of just how this year has been," Michelle Corbin said.

"I'm definitely worried about her future," she said, "and more so because you don't know what's going to happen."

Black and Latino communities bore the brunt of the coronavirus pandemic in the US with higher death and infection rates than White communities and they're also the most affected by business closures and most economically fragile. Vaccine distribution hasn't been equitable either. After more White residents got vaccinated in Los Angeles than people of color, the city has been playing catch up to vaccinate Black and Latino residents.