Here are the states where you can expect to live the longest and shortest

(CNN) Good news for those living in the Aloha State: Hawaiians have the highest life expectancy in the nation, according to newly released data by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Researchers in the CDC's Division of Vital Statistics estimated the life expectancy of people in all 50 states and the District of Columbia based on 2018 deaths, population estimates, and Medicare data for people between the ages of 66 to 99.

Americans have an overall life expectancy of 78.7 years, according to the report. Women fare better than men, with higher life expectancies in all 50 states and the District of Columbia. Overall, women in the US can expect to live 81.2 years, while men can expect to live 76.2 years, researchers said.

Hawaiians can expect to live to age 81, the authors noted. Californians can expect to live 80.8 years, while New Yorkers and Minnesotans weren't far behind with an average life expectancy of 80.5 years.

West Virginians, meanwhile, can expect to live 74.4 years -- the lowest in the country.

