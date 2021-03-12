Some Georgia students are returning to online classes after spring break to mitigate Covid-19 spread

(CNN) Atlanta Public Schools are hoping to mitigate spring break spikes of Covid-19 by temporarily returning to online learning.

In light of anticipated travel by many students and staff, the district will return to remote learning April 12-16, the week after their spring break, Superintendent Lisa Herring said in a memo to families Thursday.

"It's the perfect storm," Dr. Peter Hotez, dean of the National School of Tropical Medicine at Baylor College of Medicine, said last week.

For Gwinnett County Public Schools , Georgia's largest school district, only students and staff who have traveled internationally will not be able to return to campus the week after their spring break.