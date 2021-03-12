Cheetah attacks a keeper at an Ohio zoo

(CNN) A keeper at the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium is recovering after being attacked by a cheetah on Thursday, according to a statement from the zoo given to affiliate WSYX and shared with CNN.

Two staff members were walking the 4-year-old cheetah named Isabelle from the cheetah facility in the Heart of Africa section to a behind-the-scenes yard for her daily exercise. Another keeper was walking in the area at the same time, according to the statement from the Powell, Ohio, zoo.

Isabelle's care team says she was harnessed, and was "calm and purring" so they "invited the keeper to approach closer." But when the keeper came nearer, Isabelle "crouched down and lunged" toward the keeper.

The keeper works around giraffes and other hoofstock and the zoo believes the scent of these other animals on the keeper caused Isabelle to attack.

The zoo team members immediately contacted authorities who provided on-site treatment and then transported the keeper to the hospital for further evaluation.

Read More