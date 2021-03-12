Police identify body of Sarah Everard, who went missing in London

London (CNN) British police confirmed Friday that they had identified the body of 33-year-old Sarah Everard, whose disappearance while walking home in London sparked an outpouring across social media from women sharing their own experiences of sexual assault and harassment.

Detectives searching for the woman found a body in woodland in Kent on Wednesday evening, said Nick Ephgrave, Assistant Commissioner of the Metropolitan Police. "I can now confirm that it is the body of Sarah Everard."

A serving Metropolitan Police officer has been arrested on suspicion of Everard's kidnap and murder.

"A man remains in custody at a London police station on suspicion of committing those crimes," Ephgrave said. A post-mortem examination will now take place on Everard's remains.

Everard disappeared on March 3 while walking in Clapham, south London, prompting an extensive police search in the area.

