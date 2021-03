Andy Murray pulls out of Dubai Open after arrival of fourth child

London (CNN) Andy Murray has pulled out of next week's Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships after the birth of his fourth child.

Matt Gentry, publicist for the two-time Wimbledon winner, told CNN Friday that reports that Murray's wife, Kim Sears, had given birth and that Murray had withdrawn from the tournament in Dubai as a result were true, but he declined to comment further.

Earlier Friday, Roger Federer , the 20-time grand slam champion, said he was withdrawing from the same tournament in order to focus on his training.

Murray and Sears, his childhood sweetheart, tied the knot in April 2015.

They already have two daughters, Sophia, 5, and Edie, 3, and a 1-year-old son, Teddy. It is not yet known whether the new arrival is a boy or a girl.