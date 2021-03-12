Former British Cycling doctor found guilty of ordering banned testosterone

(CNN) Former British Cycling and Team Sky doctor Richard Freeman has been found guilty of ordering testosterone "knowing or believing it was to be administered to an athlete to improve their athletic performance," a medical tribunal in Manchester ruled on Friday.

Dr. Freeman was charged by the UK's Medical Practitioners Tribunal Service (MPTS) with ordering 30 sachets of banned substance Testogel for an athlete in 2011.

He previously admitted to 18 of the 22 charges against him but said he was pressured into ordering the banned substance by former head coach Shane Sutton.

Sutton had denied the allegations and the tribunal ruled Dr. Freeman's claims were an "elaborate falsehood."

Following the MPTS decision, UK Anti-Doping (UKAD) has placed Dr. Freeman on "a provisional suspension from all sport."

