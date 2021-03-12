Amara Walker is a correspondent and fill-in anchor for CNN. Follow her on Instagram and Twitter. The views expressed in this commentary belong to the author. View more opinion at CNN.

(CNN) I know I'm not alone when I say, I've been subjected to various iterations of these hateful words for as long as I can remember: "now Googling how to not wake up with swollen, Asian eyes" and "Outdone by Asian #whatsnew." The problem is that many of us, Asians in America, have too often walked away from these racist encounters rather than speaking up and out about it. Admittedly, I adapted to a learned helplessness, redirecting my anger to proving my worth as an American, to prove that I belong, despite the way that I look. I unfairly placed that burden of proof on me. It's more than overdue now that we loudly condemn these kinds of injustices until our fellow Americans understand our pain and take action.

Alexi McCammond, Teen Vogue's new editor in chief, may not realize that these decade-old tweets, conjure up profound feelings of marginalization that many of us Asians and Asian Americans feel in our gut each time a stranger mockingly pulls the ends of their eyes up at us or hurl racist or xenophobic slurs. In many ways, we've become accustomed to microaggressions and overt racism. This is our reality. But like a virus, these feelings never go away. They lay dormant until they're reactivated during an emotional and stressful encounter.

In a written apology to her staff on Monday, McCammond acknowledged her tweets, for which she apologized in 2019 only to gain renewed scrutiny after members of the Teen Vogue staff shared concerns about her new appointment, were "offensive, idiotic ... and perpetuated harmful and racist stereotypes about Asian Americans."

Her bigoted view may have been shared when she was a college student in 2011, but it is no less impactful today.

In fact, the timing of her being elevated to editor in chief of a progressive magazine while our nation is experiencing a wave of anti-Asian hate washing over it, could not be more significant.