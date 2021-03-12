Alexi McCammond, Teen Vogue's new editor in chief, may not realize that these decade-old tweets, conjure up profound feelings of marginalization that many of us Asians and Asian Americans feel in our gut each time a stranger mockingly pulls the ends of their eyes up at us or hurl racist or xenophobic slurs. In many ways, we've become accustomed to microaggressions and overt racism. This is our reality. But like a virus, these feelings never go away. They lay dormant until they're reactivated during an emotional and stressful encounter.
In a written apology
to her staff on Monday, McCammond acknowledged her tweets, for which she apologized in 2019 only to gain renewed scrutiny after members of the Teen Vogue staff shared concerns about her new appointment, were "offensive, idiotic ... and perpetuated harmful and racist stereotypes about Asian Americans."
Her bigoted view may have been shared when she was a college student in 2011, but it is no less impactful today.
In fact, the timing of her being elevated to editor in chief of a progressive magazine while our nation is experiencing a wave of anti-Asian hate
washing over it, could not be more significant.
While McCammond may be, as she expressed in Monday's apology, "heartbroken by the nasty vitriol
" that Asians are experiencing right now, we are frightened for our lives. And although "this has been one of the hardest weeks of (her) life," as she shared on Twitter on Wednesday night, this past year has been among the most dangerous for Asians, who are increasingly the victims of unprovoked attacks.
Asians have a target on their backs, right now. This is the plain disturbing truth. I can't remember a time when I have worried for the safety of myself, my loved ones, and fellow Asians and Asian Americans simply because of the way we look. We are baselessly being blamed and scapegoated for the Covid-19 pandemic
, which has been fueled in part by former President Donald Trump repeatedly calling it the "China Virus" or "Kung Flu."
It's not lost on me that McCammond, too, worked as a political journalist of color during a racially charged time in our nation's history. Yet, it's difficult to see her as an ally when her past views perpetuated stereotypes and hate against one racial group. This is not to say that people cannot redeem themselves, but since McCammond will be in a position to lead a staff and control the narrative of a widely read publication, her attitude toward certain groups of people deserves to be scrutinized.
As I read the way she made fun of our "swollen, Asian eyes," I was reminded of the shame I felt and how I prayed as a child that God would give me a new set of eyes, each time I was mocked on the playground. I'm reminded of the day my elementary school teacher dismissed my complaints and told me to go back to my seat after being called "Ching Chong" girl or "Chink" among other slurs by my classmates. I'm reminded of the humiliating moment the receptionist of my former Ob-gyn alerted the entire office that the "Chinita" (little Chinese girl in Spanish) had arrived. I haven't had the misfortune yet of being blamed for the pandemic but tragically, I won't be surprised if and when that day comes.
My experience as an Asian American is a familiar one for the millions of Asians in the US.
Racism against Asians is nothing new. What's new is the surge of verbal and physical attacks
against people of Asian descent since the Covid-19 pandemic. Discrimination against Asians began just as soon as the first wave of Chinese immigrants came to the US in the late 1800s. They were joining the immigrants coming from Germany, Ireland and England, yet it was the Chinese who were singled out in a federal law called the "Chinese Exclusion Act" that banned them from coming into the US. None of this was taught in any of my American history classes.
Asians have been an invisible minority for too long, largely due in part to the perpetual stereotype that Asians in America are smart, successful, and "crazy rich." This model minority myth is harmful. It renders us invisible in discussions about racism in America. I'm heartened to see many who've internalized the discrimination for years are now starting to open up. They are beginning to break through the cultural barriers that have conditioned us to keep our heads low and not attract any attention.
In response to McCammond's racist tweets and the subsequent backlash, Teen Vogue posted a statement
on Instagram stating in part, "We respect and value our diverse community of Teen Vogue readers ... we're confident that Teen Vogue will continue to be a leader uplifting all BIPOC (Black, Indigenous, People of Color) and marginalized communities ... We're excited to continue to get to work together ..."
Teen Vogue's Instagram statement missed the mark for Diana Tsui, editorial director of recommendation at The Infatuation, who posted on Instagram a series of text-based photos
calling attention to McCammond's tweets. "When we ask for accountability and not cancellation we're asking for Alexi and Condé Nast to address the concerns that have been brought up in a meaningful way ... Being 'excited' to move forward means you want this to go away and be forgotten," Tsui wrote.
After saying it spoke with McCammond and the chief diversity officer at Condé Nast, The Asian American Journalists Association, in a public statement
, expressed "grave concerns about Condé Nast's commitment to AAPI communities, especially given Teen Vogue's outsize reach and role in shaping the views and opinions of millions of young Americans." It went on to say that "there were no measures taken publicly by Condé Nast proactively reassuring its commitment to diversity and inclusion to its employees and to the AAPI community. This is discouraging, given Condé Nast's ownership of other publications that have been accused of discriminatory and racist behavior towards journalists of color
and the rise in anti-Asian sentiments
across the country. Condé Nast must make clear that its leaders at every level not only denounce the kind of views reflected in the deleted tweets, but also will examine and make transparent their hiring practices and policies." McCammond shared on Twitter on Wednesday that she was "heartened
" by the conversation s