(CNN) At the height of a luminous career in genetics, Ron Davis, professor of biochemistry and genetics at Stanford University in California, switched to researching a disease that many of his colleagues had never heard of.

Prior to that shift seven years ago, his breakthrough work had led to dozens of patents and laid the groundwork for the Human Genome Project, revolutionizing modern biology by giving scientists a complete map of all genes in the human species.

But when his son Whitney Dafoe, then in his 20s, came down with myalgic encephalomyelitis -- better known as chronic fatigue syndrome -- he was left bedbound, unable to speak, and unable to eat solid food.

After moving in with his parents 10 years ago, Dafoe, now 37, has made little progress in getting his old life back.

Davis did what he does best -- turning to science and rallying several Nobel Prize-winning colleagues in his latest quest.

