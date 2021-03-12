(CNN) —

Size-inclusive brand Summersalt, which is lauded for both its great fits and sleek shapes, is looking to take over your top drawer with a new intimates collection. And yes, you can bet the fits are held up to standards just like its beloved swimwear line, which based its sizing on measurements collected from 10,000 women: The underwear comes in sizes XS through 2XL.

Called the “Feel Free” collection, the minimalist pieces are lightweight, breathable (hello, micro-mesh fabric) and wrinkle-resistant, making them great for at home or when it’s safe to travel again. Whether you opt for the bralettes, briefs, bikini underwear or thongs, the pieces are designed to keep you comfy while also doing good for the environment — they’re constructed with nylon that’s made from plastic PET bottles.

PHOTO: Summersalt Summersalt

Best of all, you can buy your undergarments in bulk too: Underwear comes in three-packs for $40, while bralettes are one for $18. Colors include quartz, sand, toffee, clay, sea urchin and pinot, which makes the pieces easy to mix and match.

Shop the line while your sizes are in stock — the beta launch of the line in May 2019 (yes, that’s how long Summersalt’s been working on this) sold out super fast.