(CNN) —

This weekend, you’ll find a deal on Allswell mattresses, discounted Apple Watch Sport Loop Bands and savings at Sur La Table. All that and more below.

Apple Watch Sport Loop Bands

If you’re an Apple Watch wearer, chances are you could use a new Apple Watch Sport Loop Band for those times when you’re taking advantage of your watch’s fitness features. Luckily, now’s a great time to stock up, since a range of bands in eye-popping colors are just $19.99 at Daily Steals when you use code CNNAPL at checkout — that’s $30 off their usual $49.99 price tag when you buy direct from Apple. Choose the band that best fits your personality, from the rainbow-hued Pride colorway to a toned-down Khaki or Alaskan Blue.

PHOTO: Homesick Homesick

Celebrate the advent of a new season with a new scent from Homesick. The candle brand has mastered nostalgic fragrances tied to a specific location or experience, and right now, the lot of them are 20% off when you use code DAYLIGHT at checkout. Pick up a gift for a loved one that will remind them of a special time you spent together, or stock up on candles to burn yourself during a cozy night in.

PHOTO: Allswell Allswell

Allswell is kicking off spring by marking down all of its mattresses (including crib mattresses for the tiniest sleepers in your household). Snag the 15% off discount when you use code SLEEPWEEK15 at checkout, and get ready to drift off peacefully to dreamland.

PHOTO: Sur La Table Sur La Table

Spending more time at home means plenty of time to refine your culinary skill set and perfect your favorite recipes, so if you’re looking for the necessary cooking implements, head over to Sur La Table. The retailer is taking 20% off your order with code GROWTH through Monday.

The discount applies to thousands of items, and you’ll find deals on everything from individual Dutch ovens, sauce pans and skillets to entire cookware sets. Top brands like Le Creuset, All-Clad, Demeyere, Staub, GreenPan and Scanpan are included in the promotion, so you can be sure that your new cookware is of excellent quality.

PHOTO: Under Armour Under Armour

Under Armour is the brand behind some of the best activewear and footwear in the game, and now it’s giving back to those customers who have been the most vital during this trying year. Now through March 15, first responders, including healthcare workers, police, fire and EMT works, along with educators, active duty military, veterans and military families can take 40% off their UA purchase. Customers can validate their status via ID.me.

More deals to shop

Deals you may have missed

Casper

PHOTO: Casper Casper

Don’t sleep on your chance to start spring off with a new mattress. Casper is offering 15% off mattresses, plus 10% off everything else, at the Daylight Savings Sale. Not to mention, final sale items are up to 60% off. There’s no code necessary to score the discount, but be sure to shop soon; the savings will say good night for good by March 16.

Apple Watch Series 5 GPS + Cellular, 44mm ($329, originally $529; bestbuy.com)

PHOTO: Apple Apple Watch Series 5

Time to save on the Apple Watch Series 5. Best Buy is marking down the 44mm, GPS + Cellular model in Silver Aluminum to just $329 — that’s $200 off the list price. This watch comes with the White Sports Band and boasts all the features you expect from Apple Watch, from always-on display to electrical and optical heart rate sensors.

Staples Office Chairs

PHOTO: Staples Staples Office Chairs

If you’re working from home, you need an office chair that won’t wreck your back. Luckily, Staples is taking up to $100 off more than 100 ergonomic chairs from top brands, so you can select the seating that best suits your home office and comfort preferences.

GameStop

PHOTO: GameStop GameStop

GameStop is helping you make the most of your tax return with deals on games galore at the retailer’s Tax Day Sale. Take up to 55% off select new games across Microsoft, Nintendo Switch, PC and Sony (and shop select Switch games for just $38.99), save $2 on all Funko Pop! Vinyl figures and $50 extra credit when you trade any Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4 or Xbox One system. Browse all the gaming deals for yourself before this sale ends on March 13.

Tuft & Needle

PHOTO: Tuft & Needle Tuft & Needle

Sleep well in a new season with Tuft & Needle’s Spring Refresh Sale. Starting today through April 18, you can take 10% off sitewide and 15% off bed frames, no promo code needed. It’s the ideal time to save on a new mattress, bedding, pillows, extra blankets and more. There’s even a discounted dog bed to get your four-legged friends in on the savings.

Adidas

PHOTO: Adidas Adidas

There’s never been a better time to gear up for a new season of workouts — indoor or outdoor — since Adidas is offering an extra 25% off sale items with code EXTRA25. The entire clearance section, including favorites for men and women like NMD_R1, Superstar, Gazelle and more, is marked down during this sale to help you stick to your fitness goals.

Used Ring Video Doorbell 2 ($69.99, originally $99.99; amazon.com)

PHOTO: Amazon Used Ring Video Doorbell 2

Answering the door just got better, thanks to a deal on a used Ring Video Doorbell 2 at Amazon. While the model you receive may have small cosmetic imperfections, Amazon has ensured that it will work like new. The doorbell allows you to keep an eye on your house via the Ring app, which provides a livestream, motion detection notifications, two-way communication and more.

Nebula Capsule II Smart Mini Projector ($459.99, originally $579.99; amazon.com)

PHOTO: Amazon Nebula Capsule II Smart Mini Projector

Bring movie night outside (or onto any wall in your house) with a discounted projector from Anker’s Nebula. The Capsule II allows you to view your favorite movies and shows in crisp detail via a 200 ANSI lumen LED lamp, while its compact size (it’s comparable to a soda can) makes it ideal for on-the-go viewing. Plus, Nebula’s mobile app allows you to turn your smartphone into a remote control.

Overstock

PHOTO: Overstock Overstock

Save big at Overstock’s massive Semi-Annual Sale, where you can save up to 70% on thousands of items across all categories. This sale will last through March 22, so you have plenty of time to browse the seemingly endless discounts and find the perfect new rug, piece of furniture or whatever else you’re looking for.

For more great deals check out CNN Coupons.