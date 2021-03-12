China successfully launches Long March 7A rocket after failed first attempt

(CNN) China successfully launched its new-generation Long March 7A rocket early Friday morning on its second attempt, sending an experimental satellite into orbit.

The rocket launched from the Wenchang Space Launch Site, in China's southern Hainan province. Photos from the scene show crowds gathered with tents at a distance, waiting to witness the liftoff.

The rocket carried the Shiyan-9 satellite to test new technologies such as space environmental monitoring, according to the China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation (CASC).

CASC built the experimental satellite in only eight months, setting a record for mid- to large-size remote sensing satellites, said the government-owned space contractor.

People set up tents to wait to see the launch of Long March-7A on March 12 in Wenchang, Hainan, China.

The Long March 7A is a three-stage rocket with four boosters, measuring 197 feet (60.1 meters) long and 11 feet (3.35 meters) in diameter. It has the capacity to send seven metric tons of payload to geostationary transfer orbit (GTO) -- approximately around 22,000 miles (35,405 kilometers) above the Earth's surface.

