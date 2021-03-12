Armed men storm school, abduct students in new northwest Nigeria kidnapping

Abuja, Nigeria (CNN) Armed men stormed a college in northwest Nigeria in the early hours of Friday morning, opened fire and kidnapped an unknown number of students, a police spokesman told CNN.

The students were abducted from the Federal College of Forestry Mechanisation, Mando, Kaduna.

It is the third mass kidnapping from a school in northern Nigeria this year and police say they are working to rescue the students.

"The police and the military are on top of the situation. We are trying to liaise with the school management to know the exact number of students that were abducted and then see the possibility of rescuing them unhurt and arresting the perpetrators," Kaduna police spokesman Mohammed Jalige said.

Jamilu Abdullahi is a student at the college and told CNN he heard the attackers shooting when they arrived at around 3 am.

