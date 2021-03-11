Stolen 400-pound playground slide found in a child's bedroom

(CNN) Police investigating stolen car parts in Washington were able to close a different case when they found a 400-pound slide that had been stolen from a playground.

The Pasco Police Department said last month, officials found the missing slide mounted to a bunk bed in a child's room in Burbank, Washington.

Police had search warrants to look for stolen catalytic converters, which are part of a vehicle's exhaust system.

During the search, Detective Julie Lee recognized the slide as one that had been stolen from a Pasco city park in December, even though the top had been cut off and it was painted blue, according to a post on the department's Facebook page

The city's parks and recreation department has recovered the slide.

