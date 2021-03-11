A St. Louis high school, known for alumni like Tina Turner, was facing closure. Now, officials are trying to save it with art

(CNN) Sumner High School, the first Black high school west of the Mississippi River, was once a key landmark in its community.

But in January, St. Louis Public Schools announced it would be closing a number of schools in the district where enrollment has fallen in an effort to save money. Sumner High School -- which has faced declining enrollment, attendance and grade point averages -- was among them.

On Tuesday, though, there was a beam of hope. Kelvin Adams, superintendent of the district, proposed a plan to the St. Louis School Board that would keep Sumner open for at least three more years -- by shifting the focus of the school to arts and activism.

"This is an arts-integration kind of program, where it becomes part of the every day environment," Adams said Tuesday during the school board meeting. "It's much more around (the students) becoming aware of the arts programs that are already available in the city of St. Louis, and hopefully these programs will incentivize kids to come to the school, but more importantly to increase their academics and attendance as well."

Situated in the then-thriving Black neighborhood of The Ville in St. Louis, Sumner's alumni list is legendary, boasting the likes of Chuck Berry, Tina Turner and even Arthur Ashe.

Read More