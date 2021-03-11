A Kroger clinic in Virginia accidentally gave customers empty shots instead of Covid-19 vaccines

(CNN) Workers at a Kroger clinic in Central Virginia accidentally injected some customers with empty syringes instead of the Covid-19 vaccine, according to the grocery chain.

A Kroger spokeswoman said in a statement that "a small number of patients" received the empty shots at their The Little Clinic location in Midlothian, which is near Richmond.

"All impacted customers were contacted and have received their COVID-19 vaccine," said Allison McGee, corporate affairs manager for Kroger mid-Atlantic in a statement. "We thank these customers for their understanding and have apologized for their inconvenience."

The Virginia Department of Public Health told CNN that Kroger informed them that nine patients got the empty shots on Monday because the provider did not realize that the syringes were not prefilled.

"Kroger is taking steps to ensure that similar incidents don't occur in the future," a spokeswoman for the agency said in a statement.