Ex-MLB star Johnny Damon had 4 times legal limit after DUI arrest, during which he voiced support for Trump and Blue Lives Matter

(CNN) Former professional baseball player Johnny Damon mentioned his support for former President Donald Trump and the Blue Lives Matter movement during a traffic stop and subsequent DUI arrest on February 19, bodycam video released by the Windermere Police Department in Florida shows.

Damon was initially charged with one count of driving under the influence and one count of resisting an officer without violence, according to an arrest affidavit. Court documents show that he pleaded not guilty to the DUI charges, and the resisting charge was dropped.

According to the arrest affidavit, his breathalyzer test was at 0.30% two hours after police first stopped him, nearly four times the state's 0.08% threshold.

According to the affidavit, an officer said he stopped an SUV around 1:23 a.m. after seeing it drifting in the road and nearly striking a guardrail.

Video shows the moment the officer approached the vehicle. As the door opens, the officer can be heard saying to Damon multiple times, "shut your door" while approaching his SUV. The video shows Damon's wife, Michelle Mangan-Damon, climb out of the SUV and ask, "What's happening right now?"

