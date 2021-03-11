Lawmakers want the Justice Department to quickly review hate crimes reported during the pandemic

(CNN) Two Democratic lawmakers are reintroducing legislation Thursday calling for the expedited review of hate crimes related to the pandemic.

The legislation known as the Covid-19 Hate Crimes Act was first proposed by Rep. Grace Meng of New York last year. Meng and Sen. Mazie Hirono of Hawaii are bringing the bill back to the House and Senate as a way to address the recent rise of violent attacks targeting Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders across the country.

Meng said she hopes the legislation tackles the "disgusting pattern of hate." The AAPI community has been facing racism since the start of the pandemic last year.

If passed, the bill will support the designation of an officer or employee at the Justice Department who will help expedite the review of hate crimes reported during the Covid-19 pandemic.

In recent months, a string of attacks has resulted in several people injured and others have lost their lives in California and New York.