California man sentenced for drowning his two sons in 'diabolical' insurance scheme, prosecutors say

(CNN) A California judge sentenced a man to 212 years in federal prison for killing his two sons in an insurance scheme worth more than $260,000, according to a Thursday news release from the Justice Department.

Ali F. Elmezayen, 45, drove a vehicle -- with his wife and two sons inside -- off a Los Angeles port into the San Pedro Bay in April 2015. Elmezayen escaped the submerged car through his open window. His ex-wife, Rabab Diab, could not swim but survived when a nearby fisherman threw her a life preserver.

The couple's sons, 13-year-old Elhassan and 8-year-old Abdelkrim, drowned. Both children were said to have autism, the release said.

US District Judge John F. Walter called Elmezayen's scheme "evil and diabolical."

"The only regret that the defendant has is that he got caught," Walter said.

