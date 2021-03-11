More than 100 people sue an Oregon utility over damage from the Beachie Creek fire

(CNN) Two lawsuits have been filed against the local power company, blaming the utility for the extent of the damage caused last year by Oregon's Beachie Creek fire.

The fire, which ignited in August and burned through the end of October 2020, destroyed nearly 200,000 acres. More than 1,300 structures, including 470 homes , and at least 8 lives were lost to the fire, according to the lawsuits.

More than 100 plaintiffs are named in the suits, which claim that PacifiCorp did not take wind advisories in the area seriously enough and arguing that downed electrified power lines caused the fire to grow quickly. Investigators have not released an official cause of the fire.

"The Beachie Creek fire could have been prevented had PacifiCorp properly maintained its equipment or instituted a public safety power outage (i.e., de-energizing)," the lawsuits say. "Instead, PacifiCorp kept its improperly maintained power lines energized even after receiving a multitude of warnings days before high winds toppled its improperly maintained electric infrastructure."

In a statement to CNN, PacifiCorp spokesman Drew Hanson said, "As a company policy, we do not comment on pending litigation."

