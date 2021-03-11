London (CNN) The disappearance of Sarah Everard , a 33-year-old marketing executive, while walking home in London one evening has sparked an outpouring on social media from women sharing their own experiences of sexual assault and harassment.

Many have also exchanged notes on the habitual precautions they take to try to stay safe when they walk alone -- and voiced their anger and frustration that this feels necessary.

But, she added, "I completely understand that despite this, women in London and the wider public -- particularly those in the area where Sarah went missing -- will be worried and may well be feeling scared."

Police making door-to-door inquiries in the case reportedly warned women not to venture out alone, prompting some to comment that this approach only fuels the culture of blaming victims.

The deluge of social media reaction provides ample evidence of women's concerns and are testament to the toll that a lifetime of vigilance takes on women's well-being.

From taking a longer route home to avoid poorly lit streets to factoring in the possible need to flee as they dress for a night out, women are undertaking constant risk assessments when they walk alone, especially at night.

"For all those women who text their mates to let them know they got home safe, who wear flat shoes at night so they can run if they need, who have keys in their hands ready to use, it's not your fault," tweeted Anna Yearley, joint executive director of legal action NGO Reprieve. "It never is. So many of us have stories of being assaulted. It's never our fault."

Another Twitter user, Linda Redford, responded: "This a constant preoccupation of women and girls of all ages; I am 74 and still go through the mental risk assessment each time I am out on my own especially, but not exclusively, at night. I taught the same to my daughters. Fear passed on from woman to girl thru generations."

Television and radio presenter Shelagh Fogarty posted a list of instances of sexual harassment starting at age 10 and continuing into her 50s, from being followed home from school to being targeted by a stalker. "This is what women face. This and worse. Throughout our lives. It's sh*t. It's draining. It's frightening. It has to stop," she said.

Other women responded with their own, similarly depressing lists. After posting hers, Eleanor Johnston, a clinical psychologist, added: "My early experiences are by no means unusual. What is important to remember is that 'men' are not inherently dangerous! Some men are. If this conversation can help all of us start a convo about callling out this behaviour, we would all feel a lot safer."

A handout image of Sarah Everard, who was walking to her home in Brixton when she went missing.

Sexual harassment

While instances of abduction are relatively rare in the UK, new polling indicates that sexual harassment and abuse are not.

Over 70% of women surveyed by UN Women UK said they had experienced sexual harassment in public spaces. That figure rose to 97% among women aged 18 to 24, polling showed. The data, released Wednesday, was drawn from a YouGov survey of over 1,000 women commissioned by UN Women UK in January 2021.

The organization's polling also suggested that women have little faith in public institutions to tackle the situation.

"Only 4% of women told us they reported the incidents of harassment to an official organisation -- with 45% of women saying they didn't believe reporting would help change anything," UN Women UK said.

One in four women in the UK will experience domestic abuse and one in five sexual assault during her lifetime, according to a paper published by the Home Office in 2019.

Of course, women are not alone in feeling under threat on the streets. And men are more likely to be the victims of violent crime involving strangers and acquaintances than are women, according to the annual Crime Survey for England and Wales, published by the UK Office for National Statistics (ONS).