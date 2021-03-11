Psychologist John Duffy, author of "Parenting the New Teen in the Age of Anxiety," practices in Chicago. He specializes in work with teens, parents, couples and families.

(CNN) I spent the week of March 9, 2020, in the office, sitting across from my patients, one after another, in my office.

We talked about relationship issues, depression and anxiety, and the other stressors of everyday life. No distance, no masks.

There was this vague idea of an impending pandemic. But we felt if anything came of this threat, it would likely inconvenience our lives for a week or two, then slip into soon-to-be-forgotten history.

In fact, the novel coronavirus barely came up in my sessions that week.

That was in the time I call the Before Times. The following weeks were disorienting and frightening, unlike most of us had experienced in our lifetime. In one Zoom session the following week -- the first week I had ever heard of Zoom, downloading it for my work -- I likened the quarantine to 9/11 in speaking to one of my teenage clients. She quickly pointed out a most important difference.

Read More