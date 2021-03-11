How Meghan should, and shouldn't, influence princess play

(CNN) The allure, and controversy, surrounding princess play is a familiar story. Girls want to be princesses. Parents fret over their daughters wanting to be princesses.

Few adults feel as though banning a category of play altogether is the right move. Kids' imaginations need freedom, and kids want to be accepted by their peers. Caring about romance isn't a fatal flaw. The laws of nature are such that a parental taboo ups the appeal of any particular activity by approximately 10,000%. Also, sometimes a frilly dress really is just a frilly dress -- for girls and, increasingly, boys.

Still, to let children play princess and watch stories about princesses without any thought of the ways the implicit, and not so implicit, gender and racial narratives might impact them is to do us all a disservice. These are the mass-marketed messages that beauty is paramount, and marriage to a man equals living happily ever after, with which popular culture has managed to seduce generations of women. Beauty, in this case, is often synonymous with whippet-thin Whiteness.

Meghan's recent revelation about what life was like for her as the Duchess of Sussex, during which she has dealt with racism, and loneliness and suicidal thoughts, is the latest, and devastating, example of the dark underbelly of princess life . In her interview with Oprah Winfrey that aired on CBS March 7, she compared herself to Princess Ariel from Disney's "The Little Mermaid."

"I was sitting in Nottingham Cottage and 'The Little Mermaid' came on. And who, as an adult, really watches 'The Little Mermaid' but it came on and I was like, 'Well I'm here all the time, I might as well watch this,' and I went, 'Oh my God, she falls in love with the prince and because of that she loses her voice,'" Meghan explained, realizing that she was suffering a similar fate.

