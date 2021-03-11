(CNN) Staggering numbers of health care workers -- more than one in five -- have experienced anxiety, depression or post-traumatic stress disorder during the pandemic, new research has revealed.

Health care workers have been working for long hours under strenuous conditions. Because of this, Nathaniel Scherer, co-lead author of the systematic review and meta-analysis published Wednesday in PLOS One , said he was not surprised by the numbers.

"Previous evidence has shown that these experiences can lead to stress, fatigue and burnout, which can increase the risk of common mental disorders," said Scherer, a research assistant at the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine.

Researchers analyzed 65 studies that together included over 97,000 people for the global study. Their analysis broke down the numbers by region and found health care workers in the Middle East had the highest rates of anxiety and depression, with 28.9% and 34.6% experiencing those mental health challenges, respectively.

"The Middle-East experienced a high number of patients with COVID-19, and it may be that this caseload put additional strain on healthcare professionals," Scherer said via email.

