EU regulator recommends authorization for Johnson & Johnson vaccine

(CNN) The European Union's (EU) medicines regulator has recommended authorizing Johnson & Johnson's single-dose Covid-19 vaccine.

The decision from the European Medicines Agency (EMA) on Thursday comes amid vaccine supply shortages across the 27-member state bloc.

"After a thorough evaluation, EMA's human medicines committee concluded by consensus that the data on the vaccine were robust and met the criteria for efficacy, safety and quality," the EMA said in a statement.

The vaccine will be the fourth to be authorized for use in the EU following the Pfizer/BioNTech, Oxford-AstraZeneca and Moderna shots, which have all also been authorized.

Brussels has opted for a centralized approach to vaccine procurement but its plan has been hindered by supply and distribution problems.

