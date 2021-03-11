(CNN) The NBA fined Miami Heat's Meyers Leonard $50,000 on Thursday after the center used an anti-Semitic slur while livestreaming a video game.

The league also suspended Leonard from team facilities and activities for one week.

Leonard was playing "Call of Duty: Warzone" on Monday when he said: "F**king cowards. Don't f**king snipe at me. You k*** b*tch."

The Miami Heat center apologized for his actions on Tuesday, though he did not allude to the sexist part of his remark in the apology.

"Meyers Leonard's comment was inexcusable and hurtful and such an offensive term has no place in the NBA or in our society," NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said in a statement on Thursday.

Read More