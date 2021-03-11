96-year-old accused of being Nazi camp guard is deemed 'unfit' for trial

Berlin (CNN) A 96-year-old man accused of being an SS guard at the Stutthof camp in Nazi-occupied Poland has been deemed "unfit to stand trial."

The man, named only as "Harry S.," is alleged to have been stationed at the concentration camp -- where it is estimated 65,000 people were murdered during the Holocaust.

The court in Wuppertal, Germany, had been due to try him of having "aided and abetted [the] murder [of] several hundred [people]," court judge and spokesman Christian Lange told CNN.

But owing to his inability to "conduct the defense in an understandable and comprehensible manner" the trial will no longer take place, Lange said. The court has decided, however, that he must "bear the expenses incurred by him in the proceedings himself."

Harry S. is accused of having served as a guard at the Nazi concentration camp, near the Polish city now called Gdansk, between June 1944 and May 1945.

