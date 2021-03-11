CNN 10 - March 12, 2021

Story highlights
- This page includes the show Transcript
- The Weekly Newsquiz tests your knowledge of events in the news
March 12, 2021
BLURBS
1. Name the religious leader who recently became the first person in his position to visit the Middle Eastern nation of Iraq.
2. Kane Tanaka, a 118-year-old Japanese woman who's the oldest person on Earth, is preparing for what activity related to the upcoming Tokyo Olympics?
3. What is the name of the Muslim fundamentalist group that previously ruled Afghanistan and remains a powerful force in the country?
4. Conservationist Linda Doughty, whose rescue organization is located in Maine, was featured this week for her continued work with what kinds of animals?
5. What kind of animal, according to researchers in Japan, was recently found to have been able to shed its body (except for its head) and grow a new one?
6. As reported on Thursday's show, the border between what two countries has seen a recent "surge" in the number of migrants, which has increased pressure on agents, facilities and political officials?
7. On March 11, 2020, what international organization officially declared a "pandemic" was occurring with regard to coronavirus?
8. On Wednesday, which chamber of the U.S. Congress voted to pass a $1.9 trillion economic stimulus package, which could then be sent to President Joe Biden's desk for signature?
9. What two countries recently announced they would cooperate in building a new space station called the International Lunar Scientific Research Station?
10. Name the largest warm-weather desert on Earth, whose name comes from the Arabic word for "desert" and where conservationists are building the "Great Green Wall"?
CNN 10 serves a growing audience interested in compact on-demand news broadcasts ideal for explanation seekers on the go or in the classroom. The show's priority is to identify stories of international significance and then clearly describe why they're making news, who is affected, and how the events fit into a complex, international society.
Thank you for using CNN 10