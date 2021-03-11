Indonesia bus carrying school children plunges into ravine, killing 27

A bus carrying school children and parents returning from an excursion plunged into a ravine on the Indonesian island of Java on Wednesday night, killing 27 people, the country's transportation ministry said.

The search and rescue agency said in a statement on Thursday that the driver of the bus lost control shortly before the crash in an area near the city of Sumedang, in West Java province.

The ministry said the bus was carrying junior high school students and some parents. There were 39 survivors.

Rescuers search for survivors inside the bus wreckage in Sumedang West Java, Indonesia, on March 11.

Photographs from the scene showed the bus had ended up on its side with rescue workers searching for more victims.

Supriono, a local search and rescue agency official, said later that evacuation efforts had been completed and survivors had been taken to a nearby hospital.

