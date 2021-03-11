China to begin trial of two Canadians for alleged espionage soon, state media reports

Beijing (CNN) Two Canadian citizens charged with espionage in China could go on trial "soon," according to the state-run Global Times newspaper.

Kovrig, a former Canadian diplomat who worked for the International Crisis Group (ICG), is accused by the Chinese authorities of "stealing sensitive information and intelligence through contacts in China since 2017," while Spavor, a businessman based in Beijing with a focus on North Korea, is accused of providing intelligence to Kovrig.

The two men were detained following the arrest in Vancouver of Meng Wanzhou, chief financial officer of Chinese tech giant Huawei, over allegations the company violated United States sanctions on Iran. Meng has been held in Canada ever since, awaiting potential extradition to the US.

After Kovrig and Spavor were charged with espionage last year, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau denounced the "political" nature of their case, saying their detention was a "decision made by the Chinese government and we deplore it."

Trudeau has repeatedly refused to consider any trade of the two Canadians for Meng.

Speaking earlier this year, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said that Ottawa had tried "to draw parallels between the Meng Wanzhou case and the cases of the two Canadian nationals in an attempt to confuse right and wrong with ulterior motives."

"It is seeking to resort to megaphone diplomacy and gang up on China," she added. "This hasn't worked in the past, and will never work in the future."