Satellite and drone images show extent of damage from Equatorial Guinea blast

(CNN) Callers seeking the parents of lost children have been regularly dialing in to radio and television programs since a series of explosions leveled much of Equatorial Guinea's largest city and sent thousands fleeing for the countryside.

Several days on, residents of Bata are still coming to grips with the full scale of a tragedy that has killed at least 105 people and injured more than 600 others.

Drone footage aired on state television showed block after block of public housing in the coastal city either completely destroyed or close to it, the remnants of their roofs and walls strewn across the neighborhood's dirt roads.

"There are many children without parents," said a teacher in Bata, who asked not to be named for fear of reprisals from the authorities in the tightly-controlled central African country. "In the long (term) what do we do with those children?"

The reclusive government blamed the explosions on fires set by farmers living near the military base and the negligent handling of dynamite stocks by the military unit guarding them.

