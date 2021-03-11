Africa's Oscar-shortlisted films show an industry spreading across borders

By Aisha Salaudeen, CNN

Updated 9:10 PM ET, Thu March 11, 2021

&quot;Lawrence of Arabia&quot; is a 1962 British drama based on the life of T.E. Lawrence, a British diplomat and army officer known for his role in the &lt;a href=&quot;https://nzhistory.govt.nz/war/ottoman-empire/arab-revolt&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Arab Revolt &lt;/a&gt;during World War I. In 1963, the film won seven &lt;a href=&quot;https://www.oscars.org/oscars/ceremonies/1963&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Academy Awards&lt;/a&gt;, including Best Picture and Best Director. But the history-making moment came for Egyptian Omar Sharif (pictured here in a scene from the film), whose bid for Actor in a Supporting Role made him the first African actor to be nominated in any Oscar category. &lt;strong&gt;Click through the gallery for more memorable moments from African films and filmmakers at the Academy Awards.&lt;/strong&gt;
Released in 1969, &quot;Z&quot; is an Algerian-French political thriller based on a 1966 novel written by Greek author Vassilis Vassilikos. It became the first African film to win an Academy Award in 1970, picking up both Best Foreign Language Film (now the International Feature category) and Best Film Editing.
Seven years later, &quot;Black And White In Color&quot; (1976) would win the continent&#39;s second Best Foreign Language Film award. Set in the Ivory Coast and directed by Frenchman Jean-Jacques Annaud, the movie follows French colonists in Central Africa during World War I.
Jonas Gwangwa (pictured here at a 2017 jazz festival in South Africa) was a legendary trombonist, composer and anti-apartheid activist. The jazz musician, who died in January, left his native South Africa in 1961 and spent &lt;a href=&quot;https://www.nytimes.com/2021/01/28/arts/music/jonas-gwangwa-dead.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;30 years in exile&lt;/a&gt; in the United States. In 1988, his music for the film &quot;Cry Freedom&quot; was nominated for both Original Song and Original Score at the 60th Academy Awards.
Trefor Proud (L) and Christine Blundell hold their Oscar statues after winning the Best Makeup category at the 2000 Academy Awards for their work on the film &quot;Topsy-Turvy.&quot; Proud was born in Bulawayo, Zimbabwe, making him the first African to win in this category.