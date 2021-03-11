Africa's Oscar-shortlisted films show an industry spreading across borders

Released in 1969, "Z" is an Algerian-French political thriller based on a 1966 novel written by Greek author Vassilis Vassilikos. It became the first African film to win an Academy Award in 1970, picking up both Best Foreign Language Film (now the International Feature category) and Best Film Editing.
Seven years later, "Black And White In Color" (1976) would win the continent's second Best Foreign Language Film award. Set in the Ivory Coast and directed by Frenchman Jean-Jacques Annaud, the movie follows French colonists in Central Africa during World War I.