Africa's Oscar-shortlisted films show an industry spreading across borders

"Lawrence of Arabia" is a 1962 British drama based on the life of T.E. Lawrence, a British diplomat and army officer known for his role in the Arab Revolt during World War I. In 1963, the film won seven Academy Awards , including Best Picture and Best Director. But the history-making moment came for Egyptian Omar Sharif (pictured here in a scene from the film), whose bid for Actor in a Supporting Role made him the first African actor to be nominated in any Oscar category.