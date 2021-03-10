Texas authorities investigating allegations of racism and bullying of a 13-year-old by his classmates during sleepover

(CNN) Texas school and law enforcement officials have launched investigations after videos surfaced showing a 13-year-old allegedly being bullied by classmates during a sleepover in a home in Plano.

"To call it bullying minimizes the gravity and the horror of this attack," said Kim T. Cole, the attorney representing Summer Smith and her son SeMarion Humphrey, an eighth-grader at Haggard Middle School.

A fellow student befriended SeMarion and invited him to a sleepover that took place on the weekend of February 12, Cole and Smith told CNN. Smith says SeMarion didn't know beforehand that some boys who had harassed him at school would also be at the sleepover.

SeMarion was called slurs, made to drink what appeared to be urine and shot at with BB guns in a sleepover that was "pre-calculated" and "racially motivated," Cole said.

SeMarion had been harassed while he was on the football team, Smith said, which led him to quit the team during the 2019-2020 season.

