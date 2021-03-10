Smithsonian receives vial from the first Covid-19 vaccine dose administered in the US

(CNN) The Smithsonian's National Museum of American History has received the vial from the first authorized Covid-19 vaccine dose administered in the United States, along with other artifacts related to the record-breaking vaccine process.

Northwell Health, which administered the vaccine, donated the vial from intensive care unit nurse Sandra Lindsay's Pfizer-BioNTech vaccination.

It also donated her vaccination record card, her scrubs, and her hospital identification badge. Lindsay is the first person known to have received the vaccine following its authorization by the US Food and Drug Administration in December.

Along with Lindsay's vaccine vial, the Smithsonian received vials from other Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines. It also received syringes, diluents, and vaccination records related to the administration process.

Northwell also gifted the Smithsonian artifacts involved in the shipping process of the vaccines and objects that helped maintain and monitor its temperature.

