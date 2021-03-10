Senators once again introduce a bill to make Daylight Saving Time permanent

(CNN) A group of bipartisan senators is reintroducing a bill that would make Daylight Saving Time (DST) permanent.

In the United States, most states observe DST -- which starts on the second Sunday in March at 2 a.m. and ends on the first Sunday in November at 2 a.m. -- for eight months out of the year, and four months of standard time.

But the Sunshine Protection Act, proposed by Republican Sen. Marco Rubio, calls for not "falling back" in November and instead enjoying DST year-round. It would not change the country's current time zones or the number of hours of sunlight.

The bill was already passed in Rubio's home state of Florida in 2018 -- but in order to go into effect, it requires a change at the federal level. Fifteen other states -- including California, which voted to make daylight saving time permanent in 2018, and Washington, which did the same in 2019 -- have passed similar legislation.

"The call to end the antiquated practice of clock changing is gaining momentum throughout the nation," Rubio said in a statement on Tuesday.

