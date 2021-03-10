A Utah woman found a 19th century tombstone in the yard at her new house

(CNN) A Utah woman's new home came with an old mystery -- a tombstone from the 1890s.

Elise Armand was going through her storage shed over the weekend when she saw the tombstone on the ground between the building and her garage.

She just closed on the Salt Lake City home last month and hadn't seen the large stone marker before because it was covered in snow.

The headstone was engraved with the names of three children -- two of them twins -- who died in the winter of 1898 and 1899.

Armand did some investigating and found out that the children's grave is in Mount Olivet Cemetery, which is on the other side of the city.

