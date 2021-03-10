Five Oklahoma City officers charged with manslaughter in the shooting death of 15-year-old

(CNN) Five Oklahoma City police officers were charged with first-degree manslaughter in relation to the shooting death of a 15-year-old in November, according to court records filed Wednesday in Oklahoma County.

In an email sent to CNN, Dan Stewart of the Oklahoma City Police Department said that the department was informed on Tuesday that the officers would be charged.

Officers Bethany Sears, Jared Barton, Corey Adams, John Skuta and Brad Pemberton are all currently on paid administrative leave, Stewart told CNN.

According to the Oklahoma City Police Department incident report, officers were responding to an armed robbery call at a gas station on November 23. The report says that the store clerk fled the store during the robbery and locked the suspect inside.

Once officers arrived, they surrounded the gas station and ordered the suspect, Stavian Rodriguez, to come out. He climbed out of the drive-thru window, the report says.

